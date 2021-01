Ali J. Hamdani appointed MD SNGPL

(@FahadShabbir)

The SNGPL Board of Director has appointed Ali J. Hamdani as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The SNGPL board of Director has appointed Ali J. Hamdani as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also approved appointment of Ali J.

Hamdani in the Federal Cabinet meeting held on December 15, 2020, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Ali J. Hamdani featured more than 30 years experience in managing internationalbusinesses particularly in energy, power, water, chemical and healthcare sectors.