Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appointed as honorary ambassador for investment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as ambassador-at-large for investment "in an honorary capacity".It is pertinent to mention here that Siddiqui's appointment as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States in the previous government had been met with severe criticism from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which was in the opposition at the time.

Last year, Siddiqui had been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau in a case of misappropriations.