Ali Madad Highlights Significance Of Defense Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of Defense Day, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, a member of the central committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a Member of the Provincial Assembly, emphasized the profound significance of September 6th in Pakistan's national history.
In a statement issued here Saturday, Ali Madad Jattak said that September 6th represents a "golden chapter" in the nation's history, recalling the moment when the Pakistan Army and the entire nation thwarted the enemy's ambitions, setting new benchmarks for courage and sacrifice in the defense of their homeland.
He underscored that it is due to the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis that the nation breathes in free air today.
Jattak asserted that the entire nation takes pride in these "great sacrifices" and that Defense Day serves as a renewal of the pledge to be ready for any sacrifice for the defense and stability of Pakistan.
Haji Ali Madad Jattak acknowledged the "unforgettable services" of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards the country's progress, prosperity, and peace. He stressed the importance of always remembering and praying for the families of martyrs and the brave Ghazis.
Reaffirming the PPP's commitment, Ali Madad Jattak added that the party has always played and will continue to play its role in maintaining national security and solidarity.
He concluded his message by appealing to the nation to contribute to making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country by fostering the spirit of unity, altruism, and sacrifice.
