Open Menu

Ali Madad Highlights Significance Of Defense Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Ali Madad highlights significance of Defense Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of Defense Day, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, a member of the central committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a Member of the Provincial Assembly, emphasized the profound significance of September 6th in Pakistan's national history.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Ali Madad Jattak said that September 6th represents a "golden chapter" in the nation's history, recalling the moment when the Pakistan Army and the entire nation thwarted the enemy's ambitions, setting new benchmarks for courage and sacrifice in the defense of their homeland.

He underscored that it is due to the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis that the nation breathes in free air today.

Jattak asserted that the entire nation takes pride in these "great sacrifices" and that Defense Day serves as a renewal of the pledge to be ready for any sacrifice for the defense and stability of Pakistan.

Haji Ali Madad Jattak acknowledged the "unforgettable services" of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards the country's progress, prosperity, and peace. He stressed the importance of always remembering and praying for the families of martyrs and the brave Ghazis.

Reaffirming the PPP's commitment, Ali Madad Jattak added that the party has always played and will continue to play its role in maintaining national security and solidarity.

He concluded his message by appealing to the nation to contribute to making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country by fostering the spirit of unity, altruism, and sacrifice.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

12 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

21 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

21 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

21 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

21 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

21 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

21 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

21 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

21 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan