Ali Madad Vows To Develop Agriculture Dept In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Haji Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said measures were being taken to develop Agriculture Department of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Haji Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said measures were being taken to develop Agriculture Department of the province.
He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the office of Deputy Director Agriculture in Mastung.
During the visit, he checked the attendance register of the staff and other records.
He also took strict notice against absent staff and directed the district officers that strict action should be taken against the absent officials.
He said that there was no place for absentee staffs in the Agriculture Department saying that farmers and landlords were directly affected by their absence which would not be tolerated in any case.
He urged the district officers to maintain effective communication with the landlords and utilize all resources for their welfare.
Provincial Minister was accompanied by Mir Yousaf Bangulzai, Abdul Manan Shahwani Sardar Sanaullah Ababki, Beberg Jatak, Mir Muhammad Khan Jatak, Mir Asghar Muhammad Shahi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest5 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies3 minutes ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara3 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara3 minutes ago
-
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis3 minutes ago
-
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman3 minutes ago
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics36 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women36 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued39 minutes ago
-
Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage in Punjab43 minutes ago
-
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad39 minutes ago