Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Haji Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said measures were being taken to develop Agriculture Department of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Haji Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said measures were being taken to develop Agriculture Department of the province.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the office of Deputy Director Agriculture in Mastung.

During the visit, he checked the attendance register of the staff and other records.

He also took strict notice against absent staff and directed the district officers that strict action should be taken against the absent officials.

He said that there was no place for absentee staffs in the Agriculture Department saying that farmers and landlords were directly affected by their absence which would not be tolerated in any case.

He urged the district officers to maintain effective communication with the landlords and utilize all resources for their welfare.

Provincial Minister was accompanied by Mir Yousaf Bangulzai, Abdul Manan Shahwani Sardar Sanaullah Ababki, Beberg Jatak, Mir Muhammad Khan Jatak, Mir Asghar Muhammad Shahi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.