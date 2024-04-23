Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Madad Jatak on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to make the Agriculture Department an exemplary sector which was a very important sector and 70 percent of the people were linked with it.

He expressed these views while talking to officers of a departmental briefing here.

Secretary Agriculture Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Special Secretary Agriculture Qadir Baloch, Additional Secretary Agriculture Arif Tareen, Director General Agriculture Extension Masood Baloch, DG Agriculture Engineering Agha Ali Raza and other senior officers were present on occasion.

Mir Ali Madad Jatak said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, all resources would be used to develop the agriculture department on modern lines.

He said that if proper attention was paid to the agriculture sector, not only we could be self-sufficient in grains, rather, we could earn a lot of exchange by doing deals.

The minister urged the officers to perform their duties with good intentions and sincerity.

He said that the exchange of officers is part of the routine and no officer should make it a problem of his ego saying that a solid strategy should be adopted for the welfare and development of the farmers and to create awareness among them to expose them to modern methods of agriculture.

Regarding the ongoing development projects, he said that efforts should be made to complete them on time and according to quality.