Ali Madad Vows To Make Agriculture Ideal Dept
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Madad Jatak on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to make the Agriculture Department an exemplary sector which was a very important sector and 70 percent of the people were linked with it.
He expressed these views while talking to officers of a departmental briefing here.
Secretary Agriculture Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.
Special Secretary Agriculture Qadir Baloch, Additional Secretary Agriculture Arif Tareen, Director General Agriculture Extension Masood Baloch, DG Agriculture Engineering Agha Ali Raza and other senior officers were present on occasion.
Mir Ali Madad Jatak said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, all resources would be used to develop the agriculture department on modern lines.
He said that if proper attention was paid to the agriculture sector, not only we could be self-sufficient in grains, rather, we could earn a lot of exchange by doing deals.
The minister urged the officers to perform their duties with good intentions and sincerity.
He said that the exchange of officers is part of the routine and no officer should make it a problem of his ego saying that a solid strategy should be adopted for the welfare and development of the farmers and to create awareness among them to expose them to modern methods of agriculture.
Regarding the ongoing development projects, he said that efforts should be made to complete them on time and according to quality.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections over default1 minute ago
-
Sindh University hosts symposium to combat violence against women, children11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's lawmakers call for development initiatives in province11 minutes ago
-
AC visits Shalimar Zone to check notified price lists11 minutes ago
-
PILDAT delegation visits KPCVE21 minutes ago
-
Operation against profiteers, hoarders continues21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture, IT sectors hold potential to contribute significantly to country's economic growth: Min ..21 minutes ago
-
Board adopts zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia: Chairman RBISE21 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Implementation of revised rates of Roti, Naan being ensured: DC51 minutes ago
-
District admin launches crackdown against meat price, substandard chicken sales51 minutes ago
-
Online taxi driver commit suicide in Karachi51 minutes ago