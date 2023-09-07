Open Menu

Ali Mardan Asks To Ensure Availability Of Flour, Bring Stability In Prices

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki asked the officials of Food Department to ensure the availability of wheat and flour in the market to bring stability in the price of the commodity.

The Chief Minister while presiding a meeting to review the affairs of food department, directed the officials to bring stability in the supply and demand of flour and other food items by keeping a check on hoarding and supply disruption.

He ordered that the food department should sought a comprehensive strategy to control the prices of flour as well as other food items at local markets.

Ali Mardan said that the mandate of the Food Department should be extended by making necessary changes in the rules of business as per the current day's requirements.

He directed the Chief Minister's inspection team to monitor the quality of the wheat, procured officially, its stock position and daily releases to the flour mills.

He instructed the officials of Food Department to collaborate closely and develop a coordinated plan in cooperation with the district administration to prevent smuggling of wheat and sugar and take action against hoardings.

He said that the goal of the provincial government was to serve the masses and to provide them maximum facilities, besides ensuring food on fair prices to minimize the effects of inflation.

Ali Mardan said the department concerns, districts administrations should take corrective measures to control undue price hike and to maintain the prices of daily commodities in the province.

