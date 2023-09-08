Open Menu

Ali Mardan Calls For More Efforts To Improve Literacy Rate

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday called for more efforts to improve the literacy rate and to enrol a maximum number of out-of-school children to promote education for a better and prosperous future of the country

In a statement on the occasion of International Literacy Day, the chief minister said the nation which wanted to develop, focused on the promotion of education.

He said the purpose of celebrating this day at the global level was to enlighten the world with the benefits of education and create awareness to promote literacy.

Ali Mardan stressed that optimum resources and efforts should be utilized to introduce the modern modes of education besides imparting the best digital training to the students.

He said millions of children are deprived of education every year due to economic, social and other reasons in the country.

He called for collective efforts by all the stakeholders to strengthen non-formal education besides formal one to impart technical education and skills among the youth to overcome the difficulties as many of them were unable to get education to Matric level.

He said the role of the non-formal education department is also important to reduce the illiteracy ratio and ensure education for all in the province.

The literacy rate in Balochistan has increased over the past two decades due to educational awareness among the people.

Ali Mardan said efforts should be taken to reduce the dropout rate from schools and ensure a suitable environment for learning.

He added that according to an estimate, 2.5 million children are deprived of education in the country.

