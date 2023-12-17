Ali Mardan condoles over demise of Amir of Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The Caretaker Chief Minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family.

"People of Pakistan are equally grieved and share their grief with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of sorrow, the CM said.

The Amir of Kuwait, late Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah would always be remembered for playing his pivotal role in strengthening Pak-Kuwait relations and helping people of Pakistan at crucial times.