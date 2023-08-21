Ali Mardan directs provincial secretaries to improve governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday directed the provincial secretaries to ensure hard work and commitment to improve governance.

He said," We have to fulfill our responsibilities honestly and sincerely in order to serve the public" during an introductory meeting with secretaries of various departments.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan was also present at the meeting.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to share the guidelines of the mandate of a caretaker government with the secretaries along with the introduction.

Ali Mardan said the first priority of the government was to conduct fair and transparent elections in a peaceful environment.

He directed the secretaries to improve service delivery and governance to conduct impartial elections.

The CM said the election commission was given guidelines for performing administrative duties during the interim setup, which has been shared with all departments and to work accordingly.

"The secretaries should make sure punctuality and also oblige the subordinate officers and staff," he emphasized.

The strike does not grace the public officers and it has affected people across the province as the work in the government offices has stopped.

He said the officers showed patience and tolerance as the stance of BCS and BSS positions would be reviewed and a solution would be found.

The Chief Minister said, "There is a dire need to work together to resolve issues being faced by local people and officers should their utilize experience and professional skills for the development of the province".

He said, "Lack of security, education, health facilities, and clean water are the main issues and it is our responsibility to serve the province and the people".

The chief minister said that he has decided to take briefing from all the departments and review their performance.

He said, "There is a need to ensure proper utilization of available resources and pay attention to the development of productive sectors and human resources".

Domki said there is a common perception that the development funds were not used properly in Balochistan.

He directed the officers to make decisions on merit and also visit the districts and monitor the ongoing development projects.