Ali Mardan Directs To Expedite Quetta Development Package

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work under Quetta Development Package (QDP) to complete on time with quality and sustainability

He directed to accelerate work on the package and remove obstacles in the daily life of citizens, adding that waste of funds would not be tolerated at any cost.

The Quetta Development Package is an important project aiming to bring a positive change in the city's landscape and giving it a facelift which needs to be completed as soon as possible.

The development package included extension of various roads, improving sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths that would restore the lost beauty of the city.

The chief minister reviewed the construction work at Sabzal Road, Sariab Road, Link Badini Road, Radio Tower and Western Bypass under the package.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Project Director Quetta Development Package, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail ur Rehman Baloch and other concerns authorities including Member National Highway Authority were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that he would personally visit the under-construction projects every week to ensure their timely completion.

