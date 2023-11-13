Ali Mardan directs to offer PhD and MPhil programs on forestry, wildlife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Monday directed to initiate a plan with the collaboration of universities to offer PhD and MPhil programs on the preservation of Forestry, Wildlife and Environmental protection to educate the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem.

Chairing a high-level meeting held here on the preservation of forests, wildlife and environmental protection, Ali Mardan ordered the authorities concerned to inked MoUs with universities for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation.

Ali Mardan instructed to take concrete steps to control the hunting of migratory birds and wildlife species and also ensure the protection of the Persian Leopard and rare birds in the province.

He added that the protection of migratory Siberian birds should be ensured due to adverse weather conditions and the effects of climate change.

The chief minister directed that strict action should be taken to protect endangered species in the area and to curb poaching of endangered wildlife species.

Briefing to the chief minister, it was informed that in Balochistan, foreign poachers owe to around $100,000 of trophy hunting.

The meeting was also informed that the ten-day hunting license fee is Rs 10 million.

Ali Madad said that the collection of due fees from foreign hunters should be ensured.

He instructed that the ban on new hunting licenses in Balochistan should be strictly implemented to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province besides controlling of poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey.