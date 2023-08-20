Open Menu

Ali Mardan Domki Arrives Sibi, Express Commitment To Resolve Public Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Sunday said that the restoration of Pinjra Bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway on a permanent basis was the first priority of the government.

The Caretaker Chief Minister paid an official visit to Sibi and attended a ceremony held at Circuit House whereas a large number of dignitaries and citizens participated in the event.

The caretaker chief minister was urged to take up the water and electricity shortage issues with the Federal government.

Ali Mardan said, "He will visit every district and get knowledge of public issues which would share with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar for an immediate solution." The chief minister said he intended to seek the support of the prime minister for the dualization of Bolan to Dera Allah Yar highway.

He said the interim setup would ensure the establishment of a peaceful and conducive environment for holding general transparent elections, according to their mandate.

Ali Mardan said the interim government would not exceed the guidelines of the election commission.

CM said the government would work hard to resolve issues and would improve the performance of education and health departments.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people and would ensure protection for religious minorities.

Ali Mardan Domki revealed, "He will hold open courts in CM Secretariat and districts to resolve the public issue on a priority basis."The CM instructed all Assistant and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to set up open courts in their respective areas and submit the progress reports to the Chief Minister's office.

