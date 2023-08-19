Ali Mardan Domki chairs meeting to review law, order situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General (IG) Police, DIG Frontier Corps, DG Levies, officials of law enforcement agencies and other relevant officials participated in the meeting. The Commissioners and Regional Police Officers participated in the meeting through a video link Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police briefed the meeting on the overall law and order situation in the province. The meeting was also briefed regarding the security challenges and performance of law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mardan Domki said that conducting fair and transparent elections in a peaceful environment is the prime responsibility of the caretaker governments. "As per the constitutional requirements, caretaker governments have been established in the capital and provinces", he added.

He said the interim setup would ensure the establishment of a peaceful and conducive environment for holding general elections, according to their mandate.

The chief minister said the law enforcement agencies should play a proactive role to maintain peace and security for holding the elections besides dealing with security challenges.

The caretaker CM said that they would ensure merit in the administrative affairs of security institutions and would not allow any unnecessary pressure.

Ali Mardan Domki said an effective system of coordination and exchange of information among law enforcement agencies should be established. He directed that the prison reforms process should be expedited to finalize the work at the earliest.

The caretaker chief minister said the Police and Levies should take measures and evaluate their effectiveness in maintaining peace and security in the province to improve law and order to ensure that citizens feel safe and secure.

The people of Balochistan are patriotic and respect their institutions while there is need to further strengthen the trust between the public and the law enforcement agencies, he said and added that the law enforcement agencies had given supreme sacrifices to restore peace and stability in the province.

There has been significant improvement in the professionalism and efficiency of the police and levies and their needs will be fulfilled by giving full patronage, he added.