Ali Mardan Domki Chosen As Balochistan Caretaker CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Domki hails from the Lahri region of Balochistan and is the offspring of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, a legislator during the period from 1975 to 1977.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Ali Mardan Domki has been designated as the interim chief minister for Balochistan by a parliamentary panel, with Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar giving his approval.

This development follows an initial round of discussions among committee members, established by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, which failed to reach a consensus on a candidate's name the previous day.

The committee's establishment ensued after three days of unproductive negotiations between outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the Opposition Leader in the dissolved Balochistan Assembly, Malik Sikandar Khan.

Sources reveal that Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has formally endorsed the summary received from the speaker's office.

The assembly's dissolution on August 12, upon the conclusion of its five-year term, initiates the process of selecting an interim administration, enabling the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to oversee the upcoming general elections.

Due to the ECP's announcement of the delimitation process, slated to conclude in mid-December, the electoral timeline will experience a delay, resulting in the polls taking place several months later.

