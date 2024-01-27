Open Menu

Ali Mardan Domki Congratulates Newly Elected BUJ Office Bearers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ)

In his messages to newly elected President Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary Abdul Shakoor Khan and cabinet members, Ali Mardan extended warmest felicitation on their success.

Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki congratulated the journalist community and the newly elected office bearers on the successful conduct of the Balochistan Union of Journalists elections.

The caretaker chief minister said that the journalists of Balochistan were electing their office bearers through fair and transparent elections every year under the democratic traditions, which is a positive democratic practice.

He said that journalists of Balochistan have performed their professional duties with great dedication and hard work while living in limited resources.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed his best wishes for the newly elected officials and expressed the expectation that the newly elected officials of BUJ will work for the welfare of the journalist community of Balochistan, to protect their rights and would play full role in resolving the problems of journalists and maintaining the quality of journalism.

