Ali Mardan Domki Orders Non-stop Action Against Smuggling Of Sugar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

The Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday ordered non-stop action against elements involved in smuggling of sugar and other essential commodities from the province

He expressed concern over the smuggling of sugar from the province and directed that the administration to ensure effective measures to prevent the smuggling of sugar.

He ordered the departments concerned to prepare a coordinated action plan to prevent the smuggling of in order to stabilize the rate of commodity in the local markets.

The law enforcement agencies and the district administration should take strict action against the elements involved in the smuggling of sugar.

The increase in sugar prices is an additional burden on the public and unfavourable to the country's economy, he said.

The CM has also directed the officials to establish an anti-sugar smuggling cell in the Home Department.

He appreciated the FC officials for taking four trucks of sugar load into custody.

