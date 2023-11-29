Open Menu

Ali Mardan Domki Urges Implementation Of Rehabilitation Program For Flood Affected People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday stressed to ensure the implementation of the rehabilitation grant announced by the federal government for the flood-affected districts of Balochistan and the World Bank project without further delay.

Chief Minister and senior officials of Balochistan government participated in the meeting of the Federal Steering Committee held in Islamabad and co-chaired by the caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed regarding the implementation of development projects being executed in the flood-affected areas through video link.

In the meeting, the proposal to increase the compensation amount for fully and partially affected houses in the flood-affected districts was supported by the participants on the condition of not reducing the number of victims.

While explaining the position of Balochistan regarding the projects proposed under the Cast Breakup of Umbrella PC-1, Co-Chair Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that almost every district of the province was affected by the worst flood of 2022 and the communication system including health and education institutions were destroyed.

Ali Mardan Domki said that the federal government announced a relief package of Rs10 billion last year for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people, but the announced grant has yet not been released.

He added that the communication system, health and educational institutions were badly affected, and over 50 bridges were completely and partially collapsed due to heavy rains and devastating floods in the province.

He emphasized in the meeting that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) should ensure the early release of approved funds of Rs.400 million for the rehabilitation of various sectors in the affected districts.

He also asked to ensure an immediate implementation of the rehabilitation projects under the World Bank's support.

Addressing the meeting, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed said that the delay in the implementation of the World Bank’s rehabilitation program was due to the non-appointment of the project director, but now a viable strategy has been formulated for the implementation of the projects, after which work on the rehabilitation projects in Balochistan would be initiated soon.

He said that the federal government will provide all possible support to the Balochistan government for the implementation of the World Bank's rehabilitation projects.

The meeting was attended by the officials concerned of the federal government, departments and representatives of development partners who have reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation projects in the flood-affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan