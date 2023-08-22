Open Menu

Ali Mardan Expresses Anger Over Cleanliness, Lack Of Medicine In BMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his strong displeasure over the lack of medicine and poor cleanliness in Bolan Medical Complex Quetta.

During his surprise visit on Tuesday, he directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to set up more counters in the OPD.

The Caretaker Chief Minister directed the hospital administration to improve the cleanliness and ensure the best facilities for the patients visiting from far-flung areas of the province.

He said that the absence of doctors and medical staff will not be tolerated and they should be kind to the patients.

The caretaker chief minister also interacted with the patients on the occasion and inquired from them about the available facilities.

Ali Mardan Domki announced to pay the expenses of a cancer patient and the other patient's surgery.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that solving the problems faced by the hospitals will be the first priority of the government and can inspect any hospital, police station, school, or other government institution at any time.

He gave an advance warning to all the institutions and asked them to pay attention to their performance and improve service delivery.

He made it clear that action would be taken against the responsible authorities of the institution in which the irregularities were found.

