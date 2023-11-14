Open Menu

Ali Mardan Expresses Displeasure Over Delay In Purchasing Medical Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Ali Mardan expresses displeasure over delay in purchasing medical machinery

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in purchasing medical machinery, which has not been purchased for the last six years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in purchasing medical machinery, which has not been purchased for the last six years.

While chairing a high-level meeting to review the matters of the health sector, he ordered that the supply of medicines should be ensured in all districts, including tertiary care hospitals of the province.

The pandemic of Congo virus, supply of anti-gastro medicine, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Domki instructed that action should be taken against officers responsible for the delay in procurement of medicines and non-payment to pharmaceutical companies. He added that the delay in purchasing medicines and equipment would not be tolerated despite the availability of funds.

The chief minister said that an inquiry should be initiated against the officers over negligence.

He also directed that the process of procurement of medical equipment and machinery should be started immediately under a transparency-based procedure.

Domki ordered that measures should be taken to improve the waste management system in hospitals.

The chief minister further directed the officials of the health department to form a committee to check the quality of private hospitals interested in joining the panel under the health card.

In the briefing, the meeting was told that the first tender for the purchase of medicines was held in July this year. Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the process of procurement of medicines has been expedited and the situation has been improved significantly. He added that procurement of all medicines will be completed soon.

Khan said effective measures have been taken to prevent the Congo virus. He added that seven suspected cases of Congo virus have been reported in Zhob, and a team of medical experts has been dispatched to the area.

More Stories From Pakistan