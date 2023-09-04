Open Menu

Ali MArdan Expresses Grief Over Pakistan Navy Helicopter Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Ali MArdan expresses grief over Pakistan Navy helicopter crash

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two officers and jawan of the Pakistan Navy in helicopter crash during a training flight in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two officers and jawan of the Pakistan Navy in helicopter crash during a training flight in Gwadar.

He expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the helicopter incident for their irreparable loss.

The martyrs who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties were the heroes of the nation, he said and prayed for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Gwadar Mardan Family

Recent Stories

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in ..

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in illegal arrest of citizens

27 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better service ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better services to people

28 seconds ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean ..

Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean drinking water: CM's aide

30 seconds ago
 DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tand ..

DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

31 seconds ago
 CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

8 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

8 minutes ago
Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

8 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

8 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

14 minutes ago
 SIFC continues to steer investment related initiat ..

SIFC continues to steer investment related initiatives at fast pace

13 minutes ago
 Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwa ..

Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan