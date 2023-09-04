Ali MArdan expresses grief over Pakistan Navy helicopter crash

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two officers and jawan of the Pakistan Navy in helicopter crash during a training flight in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two officers and jawan of the Pakistan Navy in helicopter crash during a training flight in Gwadar.

He expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the helicopter incident for their irreparable loss.

The martyrs who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their duties were the heroes of the nation, he said and prayed for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.