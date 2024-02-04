Ali Mardan expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operations in rain, snow affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the conduct of successful rescue operations in the rain and snow-affected areas of the province.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Ali Mardan Domki has announced to award certificates of appreciation to all the officials who participated in the operation for the rescue of nine people including children, who were struck up in flood water in Kech district on the other day.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to take precautionary measures in advance and prepare effective strategies to deal with any emergency situation in view of the weather conditions.

He appreciated the performance of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Police, PDMA and district administrations over the immediate rescue of people.

He also lauded the services of the Pakistan Army for supporting the civil administration and PDMA in the successful rescue operations exercised in the flood-affected areas and expressed best wishes for Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan and Inspector General FC Balochistan.

The caretaker chief minister said that the Pakistan Army continued its welfare mission of serving the people by taking full part in the rescue operations alongside the civil administration in this time of trouble.

Ali Mardan Domki has directed the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and District Disaster Management Authorities of the province to ensure safety measures by clearing the flood rails and rainwater channels in view of the weather conditions and full preparations should be made to deal with any unusual situation in coming days.

“In that regard, strategies should be formulated according to the necessary information and updates of the situation by maintaining constant communication with the control room of PDMA established at the provincial level,” the press release issued by CM’s secretariat quoted Ali Mardan Domki as saying.