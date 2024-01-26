Open Menu

Ali Mardan Inaugurates 'DG Buzz' At Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday inaugurated the Freelance Training Program "DG Buzz" at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi to equip the youth with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

During his visit to Sibi, he said that youth across the province are being given technical training in various fields in order to produce quality technical human resources.

Addressing the launching ceremony of 'DG Buzz', he said that the freelance digital program has also been launched in Quetta, Sibi, Zhob and Loralai to fulfill the current day’s requirements.

Ali Mardan said providing technical training to the young workforce can yield better results and can contribute to the economic development of the province.

He stressed that there is a need to guide the youth in a better direction and provide them with opportunities to advance.

He said that the objective of the program is to provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training.

He said the caretaker provincial government has taken effective measures regarding the technical training of the youth of Balochistan.

CM said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has also distributed scholarship cheques to the students of different departments of Mir Chakar Rind University Sibi.

He said there is a dire need for youth to have technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role in the country’s social and economic progress.

The chief minister also visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sibi and inaugurated Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki Dialysis Unit at DHQ.

He also inaugurated a new pediatric ward and ICU at DHQ Sibi. Domki said the government is trying to provide quality health facilities to the people at the government level.

He said that with the establishment of a dialysis center, quality treatment facilities would be ensured to the patients suffering from kidney diseases at the local level.

Ali Mardan Domki said quality medical facilities for children's diseases will be available at the local level.

Caretaker Chief Minister during his visit to Sibi has inaugurated Sibi school of Law and All Balochistan-Sindh Inter-Provincial Football Tournament at Sibi.

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Technology Visit Young Guide Mardan Zhob Progress Sibi Loralai All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

20 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan