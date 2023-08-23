Open Menu

Ali Mardan Kicks Off Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday inaugurated a monsoon tree plantation drive by planting Quetta Pine trees to promote tree plantation.

Secretary Forest Noor Ahmad Perkani was also present on the occasion.

Ali Mardan called for the plantation of a maximum number of trees during the monsoon season in the province in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that we have to ensure the preservation and increase of forests across the province and raise awareness among the citizens to participate in the plantation campaign.

"The plantation of trees and taking care of them is very important and play a role in making the campaign successful aimed to deal with the challenge of climate change," he added.

Secretary Forest informed that around 0.4 million trees would be planted across the province in the monsoon plantation drive.

