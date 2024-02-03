Open Menu

Ali Mardan Orders To Start Relief, Rehabilitation Operation In Rain, Snow Affected Districts

Published February 03, 2024

Ali Mardan orders to start relief, rehabilitation operation in rain, snow affected districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday ordered that to start relief operations and rehabilitation of highways and roads, besides restoration of municipal services in rain and snow affected districts of the province.

In a statement issued here said that the caretaker chief minister has instructed to keep the PDMA monitoring room active round the clock.

He directed that all the commissioners, deputy commissioners of respective districts should complete the preparations for emergency measures according to the weather conditions.

CM directed the district administrator and Quetta Municipal Corporation that urgent steps should be taken to drain the rain water from various area in Quetta city.

Mir Ali Mardan Domki instructed the PDMA to start an immediate rehabilitation operation to restore the connecting roads by removing snow from the roads in Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Kozhak Top and other areas.

CM also instructed to rescue the passengers stuck on closed roads including Makran highway, Sami Kour Turbat and other roads to safe places.

Ali Mardan Domki instructed PDMA to start rescue operation immediately and initiate maintenance of roads and restoration of municipal services should be ensured in the rain and snow affected districts.

The local authorities should play an active role for the discharge of rain water from urban areas and for sanitation, the caretaker chief minister instructed the Secretary of Local government.

