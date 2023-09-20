Open Menu

Ali Mardan Reviews Progress On QDP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ali Mardan reviews progress on QDP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Wednesday directed the project director of Quetta Development Package (QDP) to ensure timely completion of expansion and construction of roads with quality and sustainability.

The chief minister visited Sabzal Road, Sariab Road, Link Badini to Eastern Bypass Road to review the progress on development works launched under the package.

Project Director, QDP, Rafiq Baloch briefed the CM about progress on the projects and informed that the pace of work had been accelerated to complete it as soon as possible.

He said that 15 mosques were coming up in the construction and expansion of roads, for which the discussions were going on with the administrators of the mosques.

The chief minister directed to accelerate work on the package and complete it according to the fixed plan.

He order that to hold talks with the administrators of the mosques and take them into confidence to ensure protection of public interest while accusation of land for roads expansion.

The chief minister said the monitoring of the projects would continue to constantly and unnecessary delays in the completion of the development schemes would not be tolerated.

He said that quality and transparency would be ensured and no one would be allowed to misuse public resources.

