Ali Mardan Stresses For Early Completion Of 100 Small Dams Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Wednesday stressed the early completion of the construction of 100 small dams project which would help to address the shortage of water and would bring the barren land under cultivation.

The completion of the under-construction dams should be ensured within the stipulated time and expedite the development work, he directed the relevant officials while chairing a meeting to review the progress on the development projects of the Irrigation Department.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Irrigation Mir Danish Langau, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, and Secretary Finance were also present at the meeting.

Secretary Irrigation Hafiz Abdul Majid briefed the meeting regarding the progress on the construction of dams in the province, remodeling of the Pat Feeder Canal, and expansion of the Kachhi Canal project.

The meeting was told that around 800,000 acres more barren land would be brought under cultivation with the extension of the Kachhi Canal and remodeling of the Pat Feeder Canal.

The CS said that the projects of the development of the command areas along dams should also be completed soon, adding that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction.

"The dams will not be effective until developing of its command areas," he said.

He stressed on ensuring the immediate implementation of the proposed Federal projects of dams in the Panjgur and Awaran districts.

He said that the provincial government would take more steps to improve the underground water level and to solve the water availability issues in the province.

Ali Mardan said, "There is a dire need to enhance the water storage capacity to preserve water despite using the underground water for agricultural purposes."It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had announced 100 small dams package in Balochistan, out of which 64 have been completed while the rest of 36 are near completion.

