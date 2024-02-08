Open Menu

Ali Mardan Visits Polling Station, Reviews Electoral Process

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the polling stations in Quetta and found the electoral process uninterrupted and peaceful.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the process of general elections is going on peacefully throughout the province and people are exercising their right to vote in large numbers.

The caretaker government has devised a comprehensive security plan for the protection of candidates and voters, Ali Mardan added.

He said the Jawans of Pakistan Army, FC, Police, and Levies force are dedicated to ensure peace during the election process.

“I am personally reviewing the entire situation in the election process and it will be completed transparently and peacefully", the chief minister said.

