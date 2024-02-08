Ali Mardan Visits Polling Station, Reviews Electoral Process
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the polling stations in Quetta and found the electoral process uninterrupted and peaceful.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the process of general elections is going on peacefully throughout the province and people are exercising their right to vote in large numbers.
The caretaker government has devised a comprehensive security plan for the protection of candidates and voters, Ali Mardan added.
He said the Jawans of Pakistan Army, FC, Police, and Levies force are dedicated to ensure peace during the election process.
“I am personally reviewing the entire situation in the election process and it will be completed transparently and peacefully", the chief minister said.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security beefed up, polling stations functioning smoothly: CM Baqar8 minutes ago
-
Election process going on peacefully throughout Balochistan: Zubair8 minutes ago
-
PEMRA issues show cause notices to 4 TV news channels18 minutes ago
-
Fake policeman arrested from polling station18 minutes ago
-
Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election28 minutes ago
-
No major complaints received so far: EC Sindh28 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polling process in Tank area28 minutes ago
-
Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete28 minutes ago
-
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan28 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta28 minutes ago
-
Addl IGP Karachi visits polling stations28 minutes ago
-
Interim CM casts vote38 minutes ago