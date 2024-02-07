Open Menu

Ali Mardan, Zubair Jamali Condemns Khanozai Bomb Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Ali Mardan, Zubair Jamali condemns Khanozai bomb blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Khanozai area of Pishin district and sought a report from Home department after investigating the incident.

In a statement, the caretaker chief minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the explosion took place outside an independent candidate's election office.

He instructed the Home Department to utilize all available resources to arrest the elements involved in the incident and brought to justice.

Ali Mardan said that such incidents are a conspiracy to sabotage the process of peaceful elections. He said that all the resources are being utilized to ensure complete security to the people in the elections.

He said that the people should not be afraid and must come out to exercise the right to vote.

The chief minister said that the security forces were taking careful action to protect the lives of the people and restore peace in the area. He said the government has made the effective effort to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyred people in the Pishin bomb blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that took placed in Khanozai area of Pishin district which caused deaths and injuries.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast at election office in PB-47 Pishin.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and speedy recovery for the injured.

The minister took notice on the explosion and sought a report of the incident from the deputy commissioner Pishin.

He said that the determination against terrorism will not be shaken by cowardly actions. Jamali added that the enemy is looking to create instability in the country.

The nation will defeat the enemy's conspiracy through unity and discipline, he added.

Zubair Jamali said that the election process would not be affected by such an attack.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Vote Mardan Pishin All From Government Unity Foods Limited PB-47

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

10 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan