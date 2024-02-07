Ali Mardan, Zubair Jamali Condemns Khanozai Bomb Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Khanozai area of Pishin district and sought a report from Home department after investigating the incident.
In a statement, the caretaker chief minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the explosion took place outside an independent candidate's election office.
He instructed the Home Department to utilize all available resources to arrest the elements involved in the incident and brought to justice.
Ali Mardan said that such incidents are a conspiracy to sabotage the process of peaceful elections. He said that all the resources are being utilized to ensure complete security to the people in the elections.
He said that the people should not be afraid and must come out to exercise the right to vote.
The chief minister said that the security forces were taking careful action to protect the lives of the people and restore peace in the area. He said the government has made the effective effort to improve the law and order situation in the province.
Caretaker Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyred people in the Pishin bomb blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that took placed in Khanozai area of Pishin district which caused deaths and injuries.
The minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast at election office in PB-47 Pishin.
He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and speedy recovery for the injured.
The minister took notice on the explosion and sought a report of the incident from the deputy commissioner Pishin.
He said that the determination against terrorism will not be shaken by cowardly actions. Jamali added that the enemy is looking to create instability in the country.
The nation will defeat the enemy's conspiracy through unity and discipline, he added.
Zubair Jamali said that the election process would not be affected by such an attack.
