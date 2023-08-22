Open Menu

Ali Mradan Domki Pays Surprise Visit To E-service Center

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to e-service center, established under Science and Information Technology department to facilitate the citizens under a one-window operation.

On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed that the services of four departments would be provided at the e-service centre to improve public services in the first phase of the project.

With the digitization of revenue department, the centre would provide e-services regarding the land record to the masses whereas the registration and submission of fee in the excise and taxation department has been made easy and efficient after the installation of the centre.

The acquisition of birth certificate, character certificate and other necessary documents has been made very easy through the facility.

A police desk is also set up at the e-service center and resolving public issues related to police.

In future, the desks of Federal board of Revenue and NADRA will also be activated soon at the center so that all basic facilities are available to the people.

The chief minister appreciating the project said that it was an important project in this era of digitization.

The service center would also be extended to other districts of the province to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep.

