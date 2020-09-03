UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Muhammad Asks Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:29 PM

Ali Muhammad asks Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Nawaz Sharif should respect the court decision, return to Pakistan and appear before the court as it was his moral, legal and political obligation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said Nawaz Sharif should respect the court decision, return to Pakistan and appear before the court as it was his moral, legal and political obligation.

Speaking along with Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib here outside the Election Commission, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and the court would decide about him too.

He said Nawaz Sharif should either get his medical treatment or return to the country as he could not indefinitely stay out of the country.

Nawaz Sharif did not give details of his medical treatment to the court, he noted.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi and talked with Asif Ali Zardari about how to save their politics and wealth.

The opposition parties wanted to bury the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he observed.

He said the parties of status quo did not want change in the country and they wanted to rule the country in turns.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had provided details of its audited accounts and foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In January 2020, PTI filed a petition asking that all political parties should submit details of their accounts as mandated by the constitution and Political Parties Act, he said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema islam and others should also submit their account details to the Election Commission.

At present many parties did not bother to file their account details or their details were less than required, he added.

Ali Muhammad said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a Federal party and took mandate from all parts of Pakistan and it was respecting the constitution and other parties should also do the same.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said it might be possible that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) used the party accounts for money laundering.

He said it was the requirement of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that financial matters should be transparent and accountability laws should be made to act against the violators.

He said the Election Commission should look into the accounts of all the parties from the year 2014 to 2018.

He said opposition parties wanted change in the accountability law to save themselves from the investigation of NAB.

He alleged that opposition parties were involved in money laundering and fake accounts.

These parties did not care if Pakistan got into the black list of FATF, he added.

He said no opposition in the world would blackmail the government on issues of national security.

The opposition was exposed as when Karachi sank after rains, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were planning for an "NRO" and to stop passage of FATF related legislation to protect their looted wealth, he concluded.

