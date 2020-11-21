Ali Muhammad asks opposition to rethink of holding public rallies amid corona

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan asked the opposition parties to rethink of holding public gatherings and putting life of people at stake amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan asked the opposition parties to rethink of holding public gatherings and putting life of people at stake amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said protection of lives was of utmost importance for the government than other issues and added, the opposition has equal responsibility to demonstrate maturity in this regard.

In a talk show aired at a private news channel on Friday evening, the State Minister said it was better for the government to impose total ban on such political gatherings. He said it was impossible to follow Standard Operating Procedures by a large crowd.

Ali Muhammad Khan said earlier, there was no threat of COVID-19 pandemic but number of positive cases were increased after Gilgit Baltistan election and other largepublic gathering.