Ali Muhammad Calls For Joint Efforts Against Covid-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Ali Muhammad calls for joint efforts against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday called for a joint effort to strengthen solidarity and international cooperation to address the Covid-19, which threatens the lives of all.

This pandemic threatens the lives of all and it is everyone's responsibility to address it collectively, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

He pointed out that in this context political differences must be set aside, to make way for the joint search for the necessary answers, adding, in Pakistan, the capacity of coronavirus testing is being increased.

The people need to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the government in order to avoid affecting from COVID-19, he advised.

Social distancing is among the main precautions to defeat this novel Coronavirus, he mentioned.

The government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is doing all efforts to support the people of Pakistan in this critical situation.

The Covid-19 has emerged as an unprecedented global challenge and this is a very crucial time for the whole world, he added.

Ali Muhammad said Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly concerned about the healthcare facilities in the country, adding, the death rate due to Coronavirus in Pakistan is not as high as compared to that in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Iran.

It is a major challenge for all of us and I pray to overcome this challenge with minimum loss, he said.

There will be problems and issues but we can defeat this Covid-19 challenge with unity and collectiveefforts, he added.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has eased the lives of daily wagers and laborer class by imposing measured lock down as well, he concluded.

