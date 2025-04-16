Open Menu

Ali Muhammad Expresses Sorrows Over Death Of His Office Bearer's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Ali Muhammad expresses sorrows over death of his office bearer's mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Chairman Ali Muhammad Soomro, Chairman of Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing away of Ghulam Shabir Soomro's mother, who is the General Secretary of Sukkur Division.

In his condolence message on Wednesday, Ali Muhammad Soomro described the demise as a huge shock and irreparable loss for the bereaved family. He stood in solidarity with Ghulam Shabir Soomro and his family during this hour of grief, offering his heartfelt condolences.

The Chairman prayed for the deceased's elevated ranks in the hereafter and for the family to be granted patience and fortitude to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

7 minutes ago
 AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

37 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

37 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

51 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

52 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

1 hour ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan