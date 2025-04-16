(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Chairman Ali Muhammad Soomro, Chairman of Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing away of Ghulam Shabir Soomro's mother, who is the General Secretary of Sukkur Division.

In his condolence message on Wednesday, Ali Muhammad Soomro described the demise as a huge shock and irreparable loss for the bereaved family. He stood in solidarity with Ghulam Shabir Soomro and his family during this hour of grief, offering his heartfelt condolences.

The Chairman prayed for the deceased's elevated ranks in the hereafter and for the family to be granted patience and fortitude to bear the loss.