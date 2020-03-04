UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Muhammad For Exemplary Punishment For Child Sexual Abusers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

Ali Muhammad for exemplary punishment for child sexual abusers

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said elements involved in the child sexual abuse should be given exemplary punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said elements involved in the child sexual abuse should be given exemplary punishment.

Responding various queries raised by lawmakers, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also in favor of a stern action against the elements involved in sexually abuse of child.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also desired for the development of those areas of FATA had merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said enough funds had been allocated for the development of the area.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA

Recent Stories

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

45 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

60 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.