Ali Muhammad for exemplary punishment for child sexual abusers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said elements involved in the child sexual abuse should be given exemplary punishment.

Responding various queries raised by lawmakers, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also in favor of a stern action against the elements involved in sexually abuse of child.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also desired for the development of those areas of FATA had merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said enough funds had been allocated for the development of the area.