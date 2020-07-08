Ali Muhammad for prompt redressal of public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said public issues raised by their representatives in the National Assembly should be referred to relevant standing committees for prompt redressal.

Speaking in the National Assembly he said the state machinery must resolve the concerns and issues of the members of National Assembly and proposed that the speaker should also refer the issues of members to relevant ministries with the instruction to resolve them.

He said it would also restore the confidence of people in their members.

He said backbenchers should be provided maximum opportunities to speak in the assembly.