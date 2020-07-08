UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Muhammad For Prompt Redressal Of Public Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ali Muhammad for prompt redressal of public issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said public issues raised by their representatives in the National Assembly should be referred to relevant standing committees for prompt redressal.

Speaking in the National Assembly he said the state machinery must resolve the concerns and issues of the members of National Assembly and proposed that the speaker should also refer the issues of members to relevant ministries with the instruction to resolve them.

He said it would also restore the confidence of people in their members.

He said backbenchers should be provided maximum opportunities to speak in the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

1 hour ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.