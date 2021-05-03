UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad For Strictly Following Anti-corona Protocols On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Monday urged the people to strictly follow the anti-corona protocols during the last 'Ashra of Ramazan' and especially on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr'.

Talking to ptv, he said complying with standard operating procedures on this religious festival was must as the Covid cases were on rise and the hospitals were jam-packed with corona patients these days.

Ali Muhammad also asked the people to get their Covid jab as soon as possible so that they could be further safe from the deadly virus.

He said family gatherings especially on Eid were a traditional norm but this time it, once again, would to be celebrated with social distancing like the last one as it was in the best interest of the public health and life.

He also paid special thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for various development schemes especially for the tribal areas.

