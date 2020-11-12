Ali Muhammad hopeful of PTI victory in upcoming GB elections

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will triumph the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections to be held on November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will triumph the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections to be held on November 15.

Talking to a private news channel he said the upcoming elections are very important for the people of GB as they would decide their fate through their votes, adding, his party will emerge with a clear majority in GB.

He said that GB people were well aware of the fact that PTI government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan counted politics as a source for public service.

Ali Muhammad said he was hopeful of his party's victory and was praying for a good outcome for the GB region.

The two opposition parties cheated people of Gilgit Baltistan in the past, he said adding, those who looted national wealth did not deserve any concession.

Ali Muhammad assured that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would give all equal constitutional rights to citizens of Gilgit Baltistan if it comes in power.

Replying to a question, he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been preparing a new SOPs guidelines for holding of the gatherings and some of these were already canceled.

He said the country could not afford another lockdown, but we will ensure a balance between disease control measures and livelihood of the people, he added.

He regretted that people are not taking the second wave of Covid-19 seriously so appealed to them to take care of themselves, their families and follow government advisories.

He warned that hospitals would once again be filled with patients and if people did not adhere to standard operating procedures like social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers they would suffer a lot.

"Instructions have been issued to administrations across the country to ensure precautionary measures to be followed. But like in the past, success is impossible without the cooperation of the people," minister added.