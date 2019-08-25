Ali Muhammad inaugurates tree plantation for Kashmiri martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the nation for the first time had focussed and became vigilant at the grassroots level on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the tree plantation drive.

The massive plantation campaign would bring radical changes in improving the environment and economy of the country, the minster said while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign organized by Heyya Alal Falah Tehreek in the memory of Shuda-e-Kashmir and participated by schools students, teachers and people from all walks of life, a press release said.

Ali Muhammad paid tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed for his services rendered for the country and planted trees at the Mazar in Sangori village and later planted a tree in Taluu-e-Sahar academy, Banth Sharif where he addressed hundreds of participants gathered for tree plantation.

He said plantation of trees was "Sadqa-e-Jaria" (perpetual charity) in islam. Therefore, people should take care of plants after plantation so that it could grow and benefit our environment and economy, he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan was much impressed to see the passion and interest in students, teachers, social workers from all social segments who were engaged in planting trees.

He said the efforts of Heyya Alal Fala Tehreek were commendable who was motivating people to participate in the campaign inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the best national interest to bring prosperity in the country and avoid loses due to environmental degradation, he added.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Member Natural Resources of PARC, apprized the students, teachers, and other participants for planting and caring plants and also offered to Heyya alal Falah Tehreek, to benefit from PARC for any assistance in this field.

Moreover, students and other people could visit National Agricultural Research Centre in its various disciplines where scientists are engaged in research activities to promote agriculture.

Sain Naeem Ahmed of Tehreek Heyya Alal Falah said the organization work with positive attitude to solve social issues and also give suggestions to the higher authorities in this regard. He apprized the Minister that this area has no college for boys and girls with in 15 kilometers vicinity.

"The students go to Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan which are at a long distance, especially girls are facing much difficulty," he added.

He further said students had no sports and recreational facilities. Therefore a small sports complex was highly needed in the areas to engage students in sports activities, he added.