Ali Muhammad Khan advises Ex PM to return Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday advised Ex Prime Minister to return Pakistan from London, for saving credibility as a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said: "We pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of health of Nawaz Sharif enjoying treatment of vulnerable disease from London." He said, after the expiry of temporary bail given by the courts on medical grounds, the ailing leader of PML-N, should visit the native country.

The leader, he said always taken risk and it was better for Nawaz Sharif to land in Pakistan to avoid defame among masses.

Commenting the role of international organizations working for peace in the world, he said the double standard of the important institutions are visible in the case of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He regretted that no such powerful organization was taking any responsibility to resolve the issues of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.