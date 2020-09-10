UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Muhammad Khan Advises Ex PM To Return Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:37 AM

Ali Muhammad Khan advises Ex PM to return Pakistan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday advised Ex Prime Minister to return Pakistan from London, for saving credibility as a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday advised Ex Prime Minister to return Pakistan from London, for saving credibility as a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said: "We pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of health of Nawaz Sharif enjoying treatment of vulnerable disease from London." He said, after the expiry of temporary bail given by the courts on medical grounds, the ailing leader of PML-N, should visit the native country.

The leader, he said always taken risk and it was better for Nawaz Sharif to land in Pakistan to avoid defame among masses.

Commenting the role of international organizations working for peace in the world, he said the double standard of the important institutions are visible in the case of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He regretted that no such powerful organization was taking any responsibility to resolve the issues of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister World Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit London Jammu Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.