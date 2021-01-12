Ali Muhammad Khan advises opposition not to play with national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that running political movement was constitutional right of the opposition parties but they should avoid playing with national security.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the people had badly rejected the opposition's narrative which they had adopted against the national institutions and public was well aware of their nefarious designs, he added.

He said opposition would not tender resignations on the advice of Maulana Fazlur Rehman even his own son Asad Mehmood was not ready to do so.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Maulana was damaging the politics of Pakistan Peoples Party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz was responsible for destroying the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as she had put the opposition on a wrong track, he added.

He said it was astonished that Maulana Fazlur Rehaman was not ready to accept the National Assembly but he had also contested presidential election.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was failed to get public support against the government as the people were well aware about the corrupt practices of PDM's leadership which they done during their governments.