ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of two-day Calligraphy Exhibition of 99 Names of the Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH, written with gold foil on paper by artist, calligraphist Wasil Shahid.

The two-day solo exhibition was organized by a local mall in connection with 12 Rabi ul Awal celebrations.

Talking to media, he said Rabiul Awwal was the month of the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to develop Pakistan on the pattern of Madina state.

The minister also took round of the calligraphy exhibition and highly praised the work of Wasil Shahid.

Paying tributes to the artist, he said the master pieces exhibited the love and affection of the Artist for the holy Prophet (PBUH).

Wasil Shahid is a calligraphist. His work is based on Islamic ideology with the depth of ideas of Sufism. Wasil also gifted his master piece to the minister.