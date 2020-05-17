MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday offered condolences on the death of Sher Ali Khan's wife and Arshad Khan's mother in Sakhakot Tawhidabad.

The Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs stayed with the bereaved family for some time and expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Sher Ali Khan's wife.

Meanwhile, Ali Muhammad Khan also visited Union Council Vartir Dargai and offered condolences on the death of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Haji Iftikhar Khan's cousin and uncle of Sajid Khan Swati, provincial leader of Insaf Youth Wing.

He also offered Fateha for deceased. Meanwhile, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy with PTI leader and former member Tehsil Council Haji Iftikhar Khan.