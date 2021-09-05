MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 05 (APP):Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of distinguished Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Gillani reportedly in custody of Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday visited the AJK State metropolis and condoled the tragic death of Gillani with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Talking to the AJK Prime Minister, the state minister said the purpose of his arrival in Muzaffarabad was to condole the death of Great leader of Kashmir freedom movement Syed Ali Gillani with our Kashmiri brothers.

He condemned the dishonoring the body of Syed Ali Gillani and snatching the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader from his family and said that this inhuman act at the part of the Indian government even after his passing away has bowed the heads of the international community with shame.

The AJK prime minister, speaking on the occasion, said the fear of the Indian government was fully evident as the occupation forces have trampled all civil and human values, adding, the international community should take immediate notice of the Indian repressions on the Kashmiri people.