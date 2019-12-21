UrduPoint.com
Ali Muhammad Khan Inaugurates Metrological Office In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Ali Muhammad Khan inaugurates Metrological Office in Mardan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan has said that it includes in first priorities of government to facilitate masses at their door step

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan has said that it includes in first priorities of government to facilitate masses at their door step.

He said this while announcing the Sui gas supply scheme for Union Council Nary of NA-22 Mardan.

The State Minister said that the people of the area were deprived of gas facility and he would resolve their Sui gas problem soon. He said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of people and the government is providing all kinds of facilities to develop the backward areas ignored by the past governments.

He said this while inaugurating Pakistan Metrological Office and Flood Forecasting Warning System established at the cost of Rs160 million at Kalpani Mardan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the installment of Radar will benefit the farmers to keep them aware about the weather within the limit of 120 kilometers.

Two more offices of Metrological Department will be set up in Takh Bhai and one in other part of the province which will play important role for farmers.

