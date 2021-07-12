UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Muhammad Khan Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs Of Police, Pakistan Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:31 PM

Ali Muhammad Khan pays glowing tribute to martyrs of police, Pakistan armed forces

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of police personnel and Pakistan Armed forces who embraced martyrdom in line of their duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of police personnel and Pakistan Armed forces who embraced martyrdom in line of their duty.

Taking part in debate at Senate session, he said the whole nation salutes the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices for the protection, defense and security of the motherland. He urged the parliamentarians that must visit the house of martyrs, adding that all the martyrs were living in our hearts.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that India was engaged in a campaign of fifth generation warfare, adding that people should respond against the misinformation campaigns against Pakistan on social media.

He said that India was behind all the terrorism in Pakistan. He said that parliamentarians should play their role in fighting the enemies of the country.

The minister said that an important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security had recently discussed all the issues related to country's security.

He said that those politicians who were facing any kind of threats would be provided security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Police Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Visit All

Recent Stories

EU Could Boost Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant S ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner orders removal of all unsafe billboar ..

5 minutes ago

CDWP approves DI Khan Motorway, Swat Expressway: M ..

5 minutes ago

Tarin directs for keeping prices in check during E ..

5 minutes ago

EU Has to Prepare Sanctions Against Ethiopia If It ..

9 minutes ago

Terrorism ends in country due to affective policie ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.