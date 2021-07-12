Ali Muhammad Khan pays glowing tribute to martyrs of police, Pakistan armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs of police personnel and Pakistan Armed forces who embraced martyrdom in line of their duty.

Taking part in debate at Senate session, he said the whole nation salutes the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices for the protection, defense and security of the motherland. He urged the parliamentarians that must visit the house of martyrs, adding that all the martyrs were living in our hearts.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that India was engaged in a campaign of fifth generation warfare, adding that people should respond against the misinformation campaigns against Pakistan on social media.

He said that India was behind all the terrorism in Pakistan. He said that parliamentarians should play their role in fighting the enemies of the country.

The minister said that an important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security had recently discussed all the issues related to country's security.

He said that those politicians who were facing any kind of threats would be provided security.