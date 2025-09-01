Ali Muhammad Khan Urges National Policy On Water Reservoirs, Dams Construction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Member of the National Assembly, Ali Muhammad Khan, on Monday stressed the urgent need for a national policy on water reservoirs and dams to mitigate the recurring devastation caused by floods across Pakistan
Speaking in the National Assembly, Member Ali Muhammad Khan shared that he had arrived directly from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, where the chief minister, provincial leadership, and party colleagues were holding meetings on the ongoing crisis.
He expressed gratitude to the Speaker for offering prayers for the martyrs and victims, and commended the House for demonstrating unity on the issue.
Ali Muhammad Khan recalled that natural disasters had already hit Buner, Swat, and parts of Mansehra earlier, while Azad Kashmir also suffered heavily. “Now Punjab is facing similar devastation, and this requires the Federal government and provincial administrations to stand shoulder to shoulder,” he said.
He proposed that Parliament should hold a dedicated session to discuss long-term solutions for water management, particularly the construction of new dams and reservoirs. Referring to past initiatives, he said the Mohmand Dam project was initiated during PTI’s tenure and called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to accelerate its work.
The MNA urged all political parties to set aside politics on the issue, terming dam construction a matter of national interest.
He underlined that no mega-dam of the scale of Mangla or Tarbela had been built for decades, despite the immense need.
“This Parliament can give the greatest gift to the nation by framing a comprehensive water storage policy, which will safeguard Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Sindh from recurring floods,” he said, emphasizing that such an initiative would strengthen Pakistan’s future generations.
