Ali Muhammad Khan urges youth to play due role in countering fifth generation war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday urged the youth to play their due role in countering the fifth generation war imposed on Pakistan and respond to negative propaganda against Pakistan's ideology, islam, country's institutions, and sacred personalities.

Responding to a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan regarding the performance of the Cybercrime wing of the FIA, the Minister of State said the government allocated Rs 868 million to check electronic crimes in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said at present 15 main offices dealing with Cybercrime are operating throughout the country. He agreed with the lawmakers to establish Cybercrime offices at district levels.

He also welcomed suggestions to recruit female staff in the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing so that women can approach them with ease for redressal of their complaints.

He said the growing internet traffic has resulted in rising Cybercrimes. He said FIA is responding to every complaint.

He said that the number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 108 million by end of December 2021.

He said that Pakistan has around 189 million mobile phone users. The number of broadband subscribers has reached 110 million in December while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.94 percent.