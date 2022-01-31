UrduPoint.com

Ali Muhammad Khan Urges Youth To Play Due Role In Countering Fifth Generation War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Ali Muhammad Khan urges youth to play due role in countering fifth generation war

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday urged the youth to play their due role in countering the fifth generation war imposed on Pakistan and respond to negative propaganda against Pakistan's ideology, Islam, country's institutions, and sacred personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday urged the youth to play their due role in countering the fifth generation war imposed on Pakistan and respond to negative propaganda against Pakistan's ideology, islam, country's institutions, and sacred personalities.

Responding to a motion moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan regarding the performance of the Cybercrime wing of the FIA, the Minister of State said the government allocated Rs 868 million to check electronic crimes in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said at present 15 main offices dealing with Cybercrime are operating throughout the country. He agreed with the lawmakers to establish Cybercrime offices at district levels.

He also welcomed suggestions to recruit female staff in the FIA's Cyber Crime Wing so that women can approach them with ease for redressal of their complaints.

He said the growing internet traffic has resulted in rising Cybercrimes. He said FIA is responding to every complaint.

He said that the number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 108 million by end of December 2021.

He said that Pakistan has around 189 million mobile phone users. The number of broadband subscribers has reached 110 million in December while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.94 percent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Mobile Traffic Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency 3G 4G December Women Government Million

Recent Stories

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

24 seconds ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide M ..

Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide Military Support to Ukraine

25 seconds ago
 KP Services Tribunal reduces under trial cases to ..

KP Services Tribunal reduces under trial cases to 6000: Sultan Khan

28 seconds ago
 Delay in issuance of visas by Indian Embassy irks ..

Delay in issuance of visas by Indian Embassy irks Ajmer Sharif's Zaireen

29 seconds ago
 Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music ..

Two People Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout at Music Festival in Paraguay - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tou ..

Govt striving to make Kotli Sattian attractive tourist destination: Commissioner ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>