Ali Muhammad Khan visits 'Solo Calligraphy Exhibition'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday appreciated pieces of Calligraphy put on display by the inspiring and versatile artist Wasil Shahid.

Speaking at the second-day of the exhibition at Centaurus Mall organized by renowned artist Wasil Shahid, the minister said that importance of Calligraphy art has increased in today's era and it would spread a message of peace, love and knowledge across the globe.

He said calligraphy is a heritage of Muslims and the sub-continent.

The minister said this year Rabi-ul-Awwal was celebrated with unique arrangements on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that government established Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to portray true picture of islam as per teachings of the Holy Prophet (Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen).

Ali Muhammad Khan said the authority will be responsible to highlight various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen) among the youth.

The minister also demonstrated Calligraphy art on the occasion and took round in art pieces put on display.

