Ali Muhammad Lauds NCOC For Efficiently Managing COVID-19 Pandemic

Fri 24th September 2021

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday highly praised National Command Operator Center (NCOC) for efficiently managing COVID-19 pandemic during his address at the National Assembly session

Speaking in motion of thanks to the President for his address to Parliament on August 20, 2020, he said that the President's Speech was considered as a way forward and the whole world was looking towards Pakistan as it has to play a crucial role in the region.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan has sustained economically despite challenges during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the developed countries of the world were facing challenges due to COVID-19. Prime Minister Imran Khan's COVID-19 policy and vision to curb poverty and humanitarian crisis was internationally lauded and acknowledged, he added.

Referring to the plethora of crises handled by the incumbent government including COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic crisis, he said that the preceding year was not any ordinary year.

Khan said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has said absolutely not as Pakistan will directly face the impact of any unrest in Afghanistan.

" He said that Pakistan has categorically stated that it would be a partner in peace but not in war or any conflict.

Commenting on the disappointing and haphazard withdrawal of the New Zealand cricket team, he said that the New Zealand team cancelled its tour due to a planned conspiracy.

He said that the present government has given the concept of Riasat-e-Madina (Welfare State of Medina). The government has facilitated the business community and for the first time Pakistan has produced bumper wheat crops.

Khan said the previous governments neglected the poor segment of the society, where the present government has initiated special poverty alleviation programs to uplift the impoverished masses.

Criticizing previous governments, he said that they did nothing in the last 50 years for the poor segment of the country. He said that the present government has initiated Ehsaas program for the prosperity of poor people of the country.

He said that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was the way forward to bring transparency in the electoral process. The Opposition was only criticizing EVM and did not give single suggestions for electoral reforms or improved voting system.

