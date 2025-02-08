Open Menu

Ali Muhammad Soomro Condoles With Former Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro Over His Mother's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Ali Muhammad Soomro condoles with former Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro over his mother's death

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Pakistan, Ali Muhammad Soomro, along with other dignitaries, visited the Karachi residence of ex Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro and offered condolences on the demise of his mother, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Those in attendance included Sindh President Gulzar Soomro, Senior Vice President Nazeer Soomro, Vice President Sardar Abdul Jabbar Soomro, Media Coordinator Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Youth Wing Central President Fida Hussain Soomro, and others. They offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Ali Muhammad Soomro expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss and prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in paradise.

Recent Stories

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

42 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

57 minutes ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

2 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

2 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

2 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

3 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

5 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan