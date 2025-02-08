(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Pakistan, Ali Muhammad Soomro, along with other dignitaries, visited the Karachi residence of ex Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro and offered condolences on the demise of his mother, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Those in attendance included Sindh President Gulzar Soomro, Senior Vice President Nazeer Soomro, Vice President Sardar Abdul Jabbar Soomro, Media Coordinator Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Youth Wing Central President Fida Hussain Soomro, and others. They offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Ali Muhammad Soomro expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss and prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in paradise.